The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 8 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1358.67 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1348.74 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1377.24 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1367.31 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

