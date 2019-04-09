

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate was unchanged in March, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4 percent, same as in February, in line with economists expectations.



The non-adjusted jobless rate eased to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent.



Without adjustments, registered unemployment fell by 18,072 persons year-on-year in March.



Data showed that unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, fell by 9.4 percent monthly to 11.573 persons in March. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased 14.6 percent.



