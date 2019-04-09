mixi, Inc. today announced FamilyAlbum Premium, a new monthly subscription service for their photo and video sharing app, FamilyAlbum. Features currently in the app will remain free and unlimited, while Premium subscribers gain access to additional benefits. The subscription service will be available starting April 9th for $4.99 USD a month, with the first month free. With over 4.5 million users worldwide, FamilyAlbum continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families everywhere.

FamilyAlbum Premium Features

Premium subscribers gain more of what they love with the special features listed below.

SPECIAL 1S MOVIES DELIVERED MONTHLY

Currently delivered once every three months, popular 1s Movies will be delivered every month to Premium subscribers so they can relive their precious moments more often.

UPLOAD FROM A COMPUTER

Upload photos and videos directly from a computer. This frequently requested feature makes uploading memories easier than ever.

UPLOAD VIDEOS UP TO TEN MINUTES

Requested by over 40% of users, this feature helps parents upload memories longer than three minutes.

Premium Difference Free Version Premium Cost (Monthly) Free $4.99 USD 1s Movies Every 3 Months Every Month and Every 3 Months Upload from PC No Yes Video Length Up to 3 Minutes Up to 10 Minutes

More Premium features will be added this summer, including additional visibility options for photos and videos.

FamilyAlbum Premium Site:

https://family-album.com/premium

Core FamilyAlbum Features

FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE

Upload an unlimited number of family memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even if a device is lost.

SHARING MADE SIMPLE

Invite family and friends, then start uploading memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and comments on photos and videos.

EASY ORGANIZATION

Sort photos and videos automatically by month. Updating is simple-the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.

1S MOVIE COLLAGES

Enjoy video collages that highlight the best photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every three months.

PHOTO BOOKS

Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.

FamilyAlbum [https://family-album.com

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8

Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US

mixi, Inc [http://mixi.co.jp/en/overview

Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. The group continues to look toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.

