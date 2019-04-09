mixi, Inc. today announced FamilyAlbum Premium, a new monthly subscription service for their photo and video sharing app, FamilyAlbum. Features currently in the app will remain free and unlimited, while Premium subscribers gain access to additional benefits. The subscription service will be available starting April 9th for $4.99 USD a month, with the first month free. With over 4.5 million users worldwide, FamilyAlbum continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families everywhere.
FamilyAlbum Premium Features
Premium subscribers gain more of what they love with the special features listed below.
SPECIAL 1S MOVIES DELIVERED MONTHLY
Currently delivered once every three months, popular 1s Movies will be delivered every month to Premium subscribers so they can relive their precious moments more often.
UPLOAD FROM A COMPUTER
Upload photos and videos directly from a computer. This frequently requested feature makes uploading memories easier than ever.
UPLOAD VIDEOS UP TO TEN MINUTES
Requested by over 40% of users, this feature helps parents upload memories longer than three minutes.
|
Premium Difference
|Free Version
|Premium
|Cost (Monthly)
|Free
|$4.99 USD
|1s Movies
|Every 3 Months
| Every Month
and Every 3 Months
|Upload from PC
|No
|Yes
|Video Length
|Up to 3 Minutes
|Up to 10 Minutes
More Premium features will be added this summer, including additional visibility options for photos and videos.
FamilyAlbum Premium Site:
https://family-album.com/premium
Core FamilyAlbum Features
FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE
Upload an unlimited number of family memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even if a device is lost.
SHARING MADE SIMPLE
Invite family and friends, then start uploading memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and comments on photos and videos.
EASY ORGANIZATION
Sort photos and videos automatically by month. Updating is simple-the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.
1S MOVIE COLLAGES
Enjoy video collages that highlight the best photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every three months.
PHOTO BOOKS
Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.
FamilyAlbum [https://family-album.com
iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8
Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US
mixi, Inc [http://mixi.co.jp/en/overview
Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. The group continues to look toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.
