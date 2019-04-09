Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. Announces New National Accounts Manager

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. (PHT), an industry leading investment and management company, is pleased to announce that Ron Hirst has joined PHT, Inc. as the National Accounts Manager.

Ron's primary role will be focused on PHT, Inc.'s portfolio company, Growers Custom Equipment, LLC (GCE). GCE is a specialized post-harvest equipment manufacturing company for the agriculture industry. Ron will be responsible for expanding GCE's customer base and increasing brand engagement with core customers by broadening the specialty dealer network.

'This is a great time to join PHT, Inc. with multiple new initiatives in place at GCE, and a product roadmap that aligns with the fast growing market,' said Hirst. 'I am honored to work for such a well-respected company as PHT, Inc., and I look forward to expanding our GCE customer base and helping them find cost-effective solutions to their pre-cooling equipment needs.'

Ron comes to PHT, Inc. with more than 30 years of experience in the development and growth of the industrial and construction markets, servicing small, medium and large global fortune 500 accounts. He has an extensive background in global supply chain management, industrial OEM account development, construction, distribution and sales management.

Most recently, Ron held the position of National Account Manager at Industrial Construction and Engineering in St. Louis, Missouri. Prior to this role, he worked in account management at Distribution International, WESCO Distribution, and Arrow Electronics.

"At a time when PHT, Inc. is very much focused on expanding our support to the industry and strengthening our GCE customer base, Ron is a great addition to our team,' said Jim White, PhD, CEO of PHT, Inc. 'We are fortunate to have Ron's expertise in strategic market development, competitive product line positioning, and sales management."

To learn more about how GCE's specialized equipment can help your bottom line, please reach out to Ron Hirst directly at (602) 620-1091 or sales@growerscustom.com. To view GCE's Product Brochure, please click here or visit GCE's website at www.growerscustom.com.

ABOUT POST HARVEST TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. (PHT) is an investment and management company that provides its portfolio companies with strategic and operational improvements, capital efficiency and deep industry expertise to maximize the value of the products and services they offer their customers. They provide strategic guidance to each of the portfolio companies by bringing tools, best practices and resources to expedite value creation initiatives.

PHT, Inc. currently has two portfolio companies. Growers Custom Equipment, LLC is a specialized post-harvest equipment manufacturing company for the agriculture industry. Central Coast Cooling, LLC is a full-service produce pre-cooling and cold storage business, while also offering logistics management solutions.

PHT, Inc. is also focused on identifying and acquiring income-producing companies to add to our current portfolio. Our acquiring and expansion efforts are local, national and international, with the goal to have a diverse group of portfolio companies. These acquisitions will contribute to our ongoing initiatives to maximize value for our shareholders.

