Inflation Device Market Worth $600 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Inflation Device Market by Display Type (Analog & Digital), Capacity (20ml, 30ml, 60ml), Application (Interventional Cardiology, Radiology, Peripheral Vascular, Urology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Forecasts to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Inflation Device Market is projected to reach USD 600 Million by 2024 from USD 480 Million in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Inflation Device Market

Rising adoption of balloon assisted surgeries that utilize inflation devices to inflate and deflate the balloon (such as angioplasty, angiography, balloon sinuplasty, catheter embolization) is the key factor fueling the demand for inflation devices. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure, high patient awareness, and favorable reimbursement landscape in most of developed countries is also contributing to the market growth.

The digital display inflation devices segment to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on display type, the inflation devices market is segmented into digital and analog display inflation devices. The digital display inflation devices segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the advanced display patterns and ease of use associated with these devices. Moreover, increasing number of local manufacturers manufacturing digital inflation devices at lower cost as compared to established market players is another important factor contributing to the segment growth.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Inflation Device Market"

78 - Tables

40 - Figures

137 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=127878960

Gastroenterological procedures segment to register the highest CAGR in the inflation devices market, by application during the forecast period

On the basis of applications, the Inflation Device Market is segmented into interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, peripheral vascular procedures, urological procedures, gastroenterological procedures, and other applications. The gastroenterological procedures segment is to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The demand for inflation devices in gastroenterological procedures is mainly driven by the increasing number of endoscopic procedures for disease diagnosis and the growing awareness among healthcare providers about the procedural benefits offered by minimally invasive and image-guided surgeries for gastrointestinal tract disease treatment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Inflation Device Market in 2019

The Inflation Device Market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The growth of the geriatric and obese populations, which are more prone to cardiac disorders has boosted the adoption of diagnostic angiography and PCI procedures is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada and the presence of key inflation device manufacturers such as Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation in the region have also contributed to the growth of this market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=127878960

The major players operating in the Inflation Device Market are Merit Medical Systems (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Acclarent Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Atrion Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), and US Endovascular (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/inflation-device-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg