Eisenhower Fellowships: Nancie Zhu from China Named as Eisenhower Fellow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Phoenix Television Anchorwoman Nancie Zhu has been nominated and selected as a 2019 Eisenhower Fellow, one of 24 global leaders to participate in the prestigious international leadership exchange program for outstanding professionals, the Eisenhower Fellowships announced recently.

Nancie Zhu, along with the other ascendant leaders from 24 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the South Pacific has embarked on a six-week fellowship in the United States engaging in a transformative exchange of knowledge and ideas with the leading minds in their fields. Nancie is the only Eisenhower Fellow from China this year.

'These dynamic young leaders join a network of Eisenhower Fellows who for more than six decades have been building bridges and working creatively to better the world around them, one leader at a time,' said Eisenhower Fellowships Chairman, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.

The 24 Fellows were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees from around the world. As an Eisenhower Fellow, Zhu travels to eight to ten cities in the US to engage in dialogue with thought leaders in media and other industries.

'I am honored to have been selected as an Eisenhower Fellow as a part of such an esteemed class of global leaders,' said Nancie Zhu, Anchorwoman, Phoenix Television. 'I look forward to this transformational experience to gain a deeper understanding of the media industry in the US and develop relationships with my Fellows as well as key influencers in the US.'

The 2019 Eisenhower Fellows are thought leaders in education, health, entrepreneurship, biomedical research, counter-terrorism, health technology, communications and the environment.

Eisenhower Fellowships inspires leaders around the world to challenge themselves, envision how they can effect positive change, engage others and collaborate with like-minded leaders across borders and cultures. Global Fellows travel across the United States to meet with top experts in their fields, then return home to apply what they have learned to address challenges in their home countries.

'We look forward to welcoming these dynamic change agents to the United States for a transformative experience that will help them grow professionally and personally, broaden their perspectives and develop their leadership skills,' said EF President George de Lama.

Eisenhower Fellowships is a private, non-profit, non-partisan organization created in 1953 by a group of prominent American citizens to honor President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his contribution to humanity as a soldier, statesman, and world leader. The organization identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

Fellows are located in over 100 countries, including heads of government, cabinet-level officials, national legislators, provincial governors, university presidents, and CEOs of corporations and non-profit organizations who engage with other Fellows and with other members of the Eisenhower network.

Nancie Zhu, this year's only Eisenhower Fellow from China, anchors for Phoenix Television, one of the world's largest Chinese-language broadcasters based in Hong Kong. She hosts 'Approaching Business and Politics,' a weekly TV show exploring economic and finance issues at home and abroad. She also anchors 'News on the Hour,'Phoenix Focus' and the 'Financial Journal'. She has extensive experience in conducting high-level interviews and in moderating international conferences. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Nancie is a qualified attorney in both Hong Kong and the State of New York.

