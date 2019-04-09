

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) said that it now expects its first quarter total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be approximately flat to up 1.0 percent year-over-year compared to its previous guidance of flat to up 2.0 percent. The change was due primarily to the impact of the government shutdown, the grounding of the company's MAX fleet, and the removal from service of the 14 737-800 aircraft.



The company expects its total pre-tax net special items in the first quarter will be approximately $70 million. Net special items principally include fleet restructuring expenses, merger integration expenses and mark-to-market adjustments for equity investments.



The company now expects first quarter consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items to be up approximately 3.0 percent year-over-year. This decrease from previous guidance is due to lower than anticipated salaries and benefits expense.



The company now expects its first quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be approximately 2.0 to 4.0 percent. While the company's CASM (excluding fuel and special items) improvement was greater than the reduction in TRASM guidance, pre-tax margin estimates are lower due to the increase in fuel prices.



Non-aircraft capex is now expected to be approximately $531 million in the first quarter. This increase from previous guidance is driven by the timing of certain projects. The company does not anticipate any change to its previous full-year non-aircraft capex guidance of $1.7 billion.



Capacity for the first quarter were slightly higher than previous guidance due to a better completion factor offset, in part, by the flight cancellations.



On March 7, 2019, the company announced the unplanned removal of 14 737-800 aircraft from service for remediation work following the installation of new aircraft interiors, resulting in the cancellation of approximately 940 flights in the first quarter. Work on three of the aircraft was completed in March and the other aircraft will be returned to service throughout April with all aircraft expected to be back in service by the end of the month.



In addition, on March 13, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The American Airlines fleet currently includes 24 Boeing MAX 8 aircraft with an additional 76 aircraft on order from Boeing. The company is complying with the FAA directive and as a result cancelled approximately 1,200 flights in the first quarter.



The company has announced further flight cancellations through June 5, 2019 assuming that its 737 MAX 8 aircraft will not be available through that date.



