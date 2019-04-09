The emergence of the Andersen name continues throughout Europe with the news that Andersen Global collaborating firms, Unity Four and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos Associates, will become full member firms of the international association and adopt the Andersen name in Greece and Cyprus.

Andersen Tax in Greece and Andersen Tax in Cyprus, both formerly named Unity Four, serve local and international tax clients in Greece and Cyprus. The firm specializes in personal tax and consulting for executives and high-wealth individuals, and in tax services, transfer pricing, account and financial management reporting, payroll, VAT refunds and business consulting services. Unity Four was recognized as a "Recommended Firm" by World Tax in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Nikos Siakantaris will be the Office Managing Director for Andersen Tax in Greece, and Nakis Kyprianou will lead Andersen Tax in Cyprus.

"Working as a collaborating firm with Andersen Global confirmed our shared values and vision for Andersen Global," said Nikos Siakantaris. "We firmly believe that our traditional values like best-in-class service, integrity, and treating others like family is not only timeless, but is what clients search for in a professional services firm."

"We continue to strive to help our clients thrive in a complex, ever-changing global business environment," said Nakis Kyprianou. "We are only increasing that ability by providing an international, seamless association of trusted advisors around the globe."

Pistiolis-Triantafyllos Associates will adopt the name Andersen Legal in Greece, and will continue providing legal services for corporations and individuals including employment, corporate commercial and M&A, corporate governance regulatory, telecommunications media technology, construction and real estate, and dispute resolution litigation. Theodore Pistiolis, along with Anastasios Triantafyllos, will lead Andersen Legal in Greece.

"We've been a recognized leader in Greece for years. Simply put, we have the best people and the most trusted advice. Now we are extending that with leading professionals across the globe via the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global," added Theodore Pistiolis and Anastasios Triantafyllos.

"Over the past few years, we've been able to work with Nikos, Nakis, Theodore and Anastasios in action, and we've been impressed by their business acumen and market expertise," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. "Unity Four and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos Associates are leading firms in the region, and I'm proud to have the Andersen name above their doors."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 136 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005021/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Tax

415-764-2700