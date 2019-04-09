A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on Europe's e-commerce woes: 4 key challenges to tackle. This free supplement provides an overview of the current European e-commerce market and the key challenges that will prove to be major roadblocks for companies in this sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005665/en/

Top challenges facing the European e-commerce industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the EU's e-commerce industry has been experiencing a lot of positive growth over the past few years, e-commerce companies in Europe should still be prepared for a number of challenges which face the industry. A key roadblock for European e-commerce companies is the growing market saturation. Therefore, it is more important now than ever before for e-commerce brands to differentiate themselves with better products backed by research and design at a better value and with a better experience.

Finding it difficult to keep pace with the rapidly changing customer demands in the e-commerce industry? Request free brochure to know how our solutions can help gain a first-mover advantage in the market.

Top challenges facing the European e-commerce industry

Speed of delivery

Slow and late deliveries are one of the primary problems for e-commerce businesses around the world. Customers who experience a bad service in terms of delivery are less likely to use the same e-commerce brand again, as well as provide negative feedback which can impact upon a company's reputation. Despite the close transport links between many European countries, due to weather conditions, politics, and the use of unreliable delivery firms, the delivery process can become slow.

Technical issues

Technical failures are another risk for Europe's e-commerce market. Instances of cyber-attacks and hackings have been on the rise. For businesses across various sectors this is a serious problem, even more so for e-commerce companies as the majority of their activities are based online.

Due to thedynamic market conditions, companies often face several unforeseen challenges. It becomes easier to track changing market trends with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Political Landscape

The main political event that has affected cross-border e-commerce within Europe has been Brexit. This has had a significant impact upon the ease and costs of trade with other EU nations. More expensive trading costs and new regulations have become a major challenge and additional work for individual e-commerce companies.

Cross-Border Regulations

Another concern is that the existing EU policies are not up to scratch to meet the expected growth of European e-commerce. The European single market involves millions of potential consumers to trade, but there must be new regulations developed and enforced to make this as smooth as possible.

Request for more information and know how we can help you leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the market requirements and meet customer needs.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005665/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us