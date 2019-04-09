Jacques Poujade, Managing Partner of LendPlus, is Featured in a New Article on ThePhatStartup.com

In the Article, Poujade Shares a Number of Helpful Tips on How Homeowners Can Determine What their House is Worth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Jacques Poujade, Managing Partner of LendPlus, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on ThePhatStartup.com.

To read the article, which is titled "How To Determine Your Home's Value," in its entirety, please visit http://thephatstartup.com/personal-growth/jacques-poujade-how-to-determine-your-homes-value/.

As the author of the article noted, homeowners are typically curious about the value of their house. Because Poujade works with people every day who are hoping to buy and sell real estate, he is highly knowledgeable about how homeowners can determine how much their house is currently worth.

For example, as Poujade told the interviewer, the first step homeowners should take is to get an appraisal-this is the easiest and most accurate way to find out what a house could sell for, if it was listed on the market today.

"Many people do this on a fairly consistent basis, even if they do not have a plan to sell anytime soon," Poujade noted, adding that the only downfall to an appraisal is that it will cost some money.

"There are some deals to be had out there, but people should expect to pay at least a little bit."

Fortunately, Poujade noted, scheduling an appraisal is fairly easy; for homeowners with a lot of income at their disposal, setting up more than one appraisal will help them to really pinpoint how much their house is worth.

Another effective way to figure out how much a home could be listed for is to look at the neighborhood comps.

"Usually, a person can get a pretty good idea how much their home might be worth when looking at similar homes nearby," Poujade said.

Homeowners can also get help from a local Realtor to learn the value of their home. As Poujade noted, there are real estate agents who will provide market analyses of homes at no cost.

"Not only does it develop a relationship between an agent and a person in case they to decide to sell in the future, but it also allows the agent to learn about the neighborhood in general," Poujade said.

About Jacques Poujade:

Jacques Poujade has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and currently serves as the Managing Partner for LendPlus, an alternative mortgage lender. Learn more about Jacques and see what he's up to by following him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacquesPoujade/.

Contact:

Marc Gilbert

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Jacques Poujade

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541419/Jacques-Poujade-Managing-Partner-of-LendPlus-is-Featured-in-a-New-Article-on-ThePhatStartupcom