The "Turkey Medical Tourism Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey is a top tourism destination for medical tourism with potential in health and spa tourism. The government is promoting medical tourism with low prices.
Risk
- Promotion is poor and confusing
- Quality of service is variable
- Political volatility is always there
- Patient safety problems
Key Topics Covered:
- Inbound medical tourism numbers
- Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers
- Outbound medical tourism numbers
- Global medical tourism
- International patients
- Overview
- Potential
- Population
- Tourism numbers
- Patient safety problems
- Inbound medical tourism numbers
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Inbound health tourism numbers
- Health tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Health tourism
- Health tourism promotion
- Health tourism financial incentives and grants
- Elderly care tourism
- Hair transplant tourism
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Outbound medical tourism numbers
- Outbound medical tourism spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Promotional organisations
Companies Mentioned
- Association of Health Strategies and Social Policies
- Emsey Hospital
- Health Tourism Association of Turkey
- International Health Services
- Istanbul International Health Tourism Association (ISTUSAD)
- Ministry of Health
- Tourism Turkey
- Turkish Airlines
- Turkish Healthcare Tourism Development Council
- Turkish Hoteliers Federation
- Turkish Spas Thalasso and Health Resorts Association
- Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat)
