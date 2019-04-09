The "Turkey Medical Tourism Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey is a top tourism destination for medical tourism with potential in health and spa tourism. The government is promoting medical tourism with low prices.

Risk

Promotion is poor and confusing

Quality of service is variable

Political volatility is always there

Patient safety problems

Why buy this report?

Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders.

Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats.

Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development

Key Topics Covered:

Inbound medical tourism numbers Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers Outbound medical tourism numbers Global medical tourism International patients Overview Potential Population Tourism numbers Patient safety problems Inbound medical tourism numbers Reliability of numbers Medical tourism numbers targets Inbound health tourism numbers Health tourism numbers targets Medical tourism visas Where medical tourists come from Why medical tourists go there Inbound medical tourism treatments Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism Target markets by country Medical tourism promotion Medical tourism financial incentives and grants Medical tourism at airports and airlines Health tourism Health tourism promotion Health tourism financial incentives and grants Elderly care tourism Hair transplant tourism Medical tourism revenue Medical tourism revenue targets Outbound medical tourism numbers Outbound medical tourism spending Where medical tourists go Why outbound medical tourists go abroad Health insurers and medical tourism Domestic medical tourism Medical tourism regulation Medical tourism price regulation Promotional organisations

Companies Mentioned

Association of Health Strategies and Social Policies

Emsey Hospital

Health Tourism Association of Turkey

International Health Services

Istanbul International Health Tourism Association (ISTUSAD)

Ministry of Health

Tourism Turkey

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Healthcare Tourism Development Council

Turkish Hoteliers Federation

Turkish Spas Thalasso and Health Resorts Association

Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qkirq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005679/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Tourism