Indonesia Used Two Wheelers Market is Expected to Reach Over IDR 120 Trillion in Terms of Gross Transaction Value by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

In Indonesia , over 750+ dealers have online presence in the online aggregator platforms as of 2018.

Electric scooters are also expected to enter this market in the near future as electric vehicles are a cheaper and more environmental friendly and serves as an alternative to conventional vehicles.

Surge in Used Two Wheeler Listings Hosted by Online Classifieds: Online classifieds such as OLX Indonesia, Mobil123, and Carmudi have shown an increase in the amount of listings of used two wheelers on their platforms. These websites remove intermediaries from the process of selling used two wheelers, resulting in increasing consumer preference towards them.

Hike in Fuel Prices: Due to depreciation of the IDR and Indonesia's increasing oil import requirements is expected to result in a continued trend of rising fuel prices. As rising fuel prices lead to higher costs of operating vehicles, people will prefer to purchase used two wheelers to save money that is being spent on fuel.

Entry of Electric Vehicles: The sales of new electric two wheelers will increase in Indonesia as the government has recently started to focus on lowering emission levels in the country and recognizing and promoting electric vehicles for the same purpose. Gesits recently became the first electric motor vehicle company to acquire a Vehicle Identification Number. Since, Gesits is expected to appear on Indonesian roads within 1-3 years, which will create a market for used electric two wheelers as well. Moreover, rising fuel prices are expected to further lead to shift the demand more towards electric scooters as it runs on electricity which will be comparatively cheaper to fuel prices. GTI (Gesits Technologies Indo) had set its initial annual production at 50,000 motorcycles as of August, 2018. They will gradually increase their production capacity to 100,000 motorcycles annually.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Used Two Wheelers (Motorcycles and Scooters) Market Outlook to 2023 - by Stock Piece and Customized, by Region, by Manufacturer of Two Wheeler (Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and others), by Kilometres Driven, by Source of Sales (Friends & Family and Dealers) and by Make" believe that the used two wheelers market in Indonesia will continue to grow due to rising fuel prices, decreasing margins charged by dealers, and high traffic congestion. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 8.2% in terms of sales volume during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type of Two Wheelers

Motorcycles

Scooters

By Stock Piece and Customized Two Wheeler

Stock Piece

Customized Two Wheeler

By Region

DKI Jakarta

West Java

Banten

Yogyakarta

Central Java

East Java

North Sumatra

Bali

Others

By Manufacturer of Two Wheelers

Honda

Yamaha

Suzuki

Kawasaki

Piaggio

Bajaj

Others

By Kilometers Driven

0 - 10,000

10,000 - 20,000

20,000 - 30,000

30,000 - 40,000

40,000 - 50,000

50,000 - 60,000

60,000 - 70,000

More than 70,000 KM

Source of Sales

Friends and Family

Dealers

By Year of Manufacture

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

Before 2009

Key Target Audience

Automobile Companies

Two Wheeler Companies

Online Classifieds

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012-2018

2012-2018 Future Forecast: 2019-2023

Major Companies Covered:

OLX Indonesia

Mobil123

Carmudi

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market Overview and Genesis

Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market Size

Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market Segmentation

Indonesia Used two Wheeler Market Segmentation by Type of Two Wheelers

Indonesia Used two Wheeler Market Segmentation by Region

Indonesia Used two Wheeler Market Segmentation by Manufacturer of Two Wheelers

Indonesia Used two Wheeler Market Segmentation by Business Model

Indonesia Used two Wheeler Market Segmentation by Kilometers Driven

Key Purchase Criteria for Buying a Used Two Wheeler

Key Sales Criteria For Selling a Used Two Wheeler in Indonesia

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market

Used Two Wheeler Market Government Regulations in Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market

Used Two Wheeler Market SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Used Two Wheelers Market

Competitive Scenario in Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Industry

Used Two Wheeler Industry Company Profiles of Major Players in Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market

Used Two Wheeler Market Indonesia Used Two Wheeler Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E

