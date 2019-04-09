Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Adevinta ASA's A class and B class shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from April 10, 2019. The A class and B class shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: ADEAo ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010843998 ---------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172300 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: ADEBo ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010844038 ---------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172301 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB