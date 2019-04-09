The "Lubricants: Market Analysis and Assessment Germany Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of automotive and industrial finished lubricant products, end-use industries, trade classes, major suppliers, and market trends.

This Country Profile from the Global Lubricants Series Helps Readers to:

Assess the current size of the finished lubricants market in the country by product categories

Understand emerging product, performance, promotion, pricing, and channels of distribution trends

Analyze the leading suppliers that are active in the country market and their tactics and strategies

Scope Benefits

Industrial oils and fluids: hydraulic fluid, compressor and refrigeration oils, turbine and circulating oils, gear oil, grease, and other general industrial oils and fluids

Process oils: white, electrical, rubber, and all other

Industrial engine oil: natural gas, railroad, marine, aviation piston aircraft, and all other

Consumer automotive lubricants: passenger car engine oil, 2T/4T, ATF, gear oil, and grease

Commercial automotive lubricants: heavy duty engine oil, hydraulic and transmission fluid, gear oil, and grease

Metalworking fluids: removal, forming, protecting, and treating fluids

Penetration levels of synthetic and semi-synthetics will be analyzed and assessed

This market study assists senior executives, product and market managers, strategic planners, raw material suppliers, and lubricant distributors to assess the market for their products and understand their competition by:

Accurately estimating the current size of the lubricant market by geographic region and product type

Identifying barriers to growth and developing strategies to overcome them

Evaluate opportunities for mergers, acquisitions, and alliances

Identify volume and revenue growth opportunities at the product level (synthetics) or channel level (for example franchised workshop), especially in country markets with little or no growth

Identify macro and micro-economic trends shaping and driving the lubricants industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Year in Review

Lubricant industry market review

Top 20 global lubricants supplier market share

Lubricant performance trends

Lubricant base stock market review

Competitive review

Overview of leading country markets and region

2. Country Market Profile

Overview including political and economic background, trade barriers, vehicle parc- sales- production, base stock and additive manufacturing and supply

Commercial automotive market segment overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, API service category, on-highway and off-highway, synthetics penetration, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions

Consumer automotive overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, API service category, installed and retail, synthetics, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions

Industrial oils and fluids overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, leading industries, synthetics, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions

Appraisal

3. Lubricant Supplier Profiles

Background and organizational structure

Financial performance

Recent developments

Base stocks and additives production and manufacturing

Finished lubricants

Distribution and marketing

Companies Mentioned

BP

Bechem

Beijing Tongyi

Calumet

Chevron

Eastman

ExxonMobil

Ford (Motorcraft)

Fuchs Petrolub SE

GazpromNeft

Gulf Oil International

Idemitsu Kosan

JXTG Group (JX Nippon)

Kluber

Liqui Moly

Lukoil

Pertamina

Petrobras

PetroChina

Petronas

Phillips 66

Q8 Petroleum

Reliance Ind.

Repsol

Rosneft

SeaLub Alliance

Shell

Sinopec

SK Lubricants

Total

Valvoline

Yuchai/PLI

