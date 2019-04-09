The "Lubricants: Market Analysis and Assessment Germany Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of automotive and industrial finished lubricant products, end-use industries, trade classes, major suppliers, and market trends.
This Country Profile from the Global Lubricants Series Helps Readers to:
- Assess the current size of the finished lubricants market in the country by product categories
- Understand emerging product, performance, promotion, pricing, and channels of distribution trends
- Identify barriers to growth and develop strategies to overcome them
- Analyze the leading suppliers that are active in the country market and their tactics and strategies
- Evaluate opportunities for mergers, acquisitions, and alliances
- Assess opportunities for revenue growth
Scope Benefits
- Industrial oils and fluids: hydraulic fluid, compressor and refrigeration oils, turbine and circulating oils, gear oil, grease, and other general industrial oils and fluids
- Process oils: white, electrical, rubber, and all other
- Industrial engine oil: natural gas, railroad, marine, aviation piston aircraft, and all other
- Consumer automotive lubricants: passenger car engine oil, 2T/4T, ATF, gear oil, and grease
- Commercial automotive lubricants: heavy duty engine oil, hydraulic and transmission fluid, gear oil, and grease
- Metalworking fluids: removal, forming, protecting, and treating fluids
- Penetration levels of synthetic and semi-synthetics will be analyzed and assessed
This market study assists senior executives, product and market managers, strategic planners, raw material suppliers, and lubricant distributors to assess the market for their products and understand their competition by:
- Accurately estimating the current size of the lubricant market by geographic region and product type
- Identifying barriers to growth and developing strategies to overcome them
- Evaluate opportunities for mergers, acquisitions, and alliances
- Identify volume and revenue growth opportunities at the product level (synthetics) or channel level (for example franchised workshop), especially in country markets with little or no growth
- Identify macro and micro-economic trends shaping and driving the lubricants industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Year in Review
- Lubricant industry market review
- Top 20 global lubricants supplier market share
- Lubricant performance trends
- Lubricant base stock market review
- Competitive review
- Overview of leading country markets and region
2. Country Market Profile
- Overview including political and economic background, trade barriers, vehicle parc- sales- production, base stock and additive manufacturing and supply
- Commercial automotive market segment overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, API service category, on-highway and off-highway, synthetics penetration, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions
- Consumer automotive overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, API service category, installed and retail, synthetics, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions
- Industrial oils and fluids overview: product category, type, viscosity grade, leading industries, synthetics, supplier market share, forecast and assumptions
- Appraisal
3. Lubricant Supplier Profiles
- Background and organizational structure
- Financial performance
- Recent developments
- Base stocks and additives production and manufacturing
- Finished lubricants
- Distribution and marketing
