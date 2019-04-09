Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource onthe key reasons why businesses should use web analyticsIn today's customer-centric era, leading businesses are focusing on improving customer experience across platforms. However, when it comes to online marketing, businesses should equip themselves with the appropriate tools and strategies to better understand their customers and apply that knowledge to offer a greater online experience and amplify conversion rates.

Web analytics plays a crucial role in helping you analyze your site's overall performance. Businesses that have been successful in implementing the right approach to web analytics have obtained significant returns on their marketing investments. Also, with the proliferation of digital channels, it has become even more essential to leverage web analytics to measure the reliability of different channels and their ability to improve traffic by bringing new and repeat business.

"Though there are various tools available today that offer in-depth insights into your website's performance, it's essential to track key performance indicators to effectively gauge your overall business performance," says a web analytics expert from Quantzig.

Reasons You Should Use Web Analytics

Offers in-depth customer insights

By leveraging web analytics business can gain detailed insights into customer preferences along with a better idea of who they are based on their behavioral patterns. This information can further help you segment customers into different groups based on their usage, revealing interesting customer behavioral patterns.

Provides detailed keyword insights

Web analytics helps identify and analyze the words and search phrases that drive people to your website. These solutions not only help you determine the number of people using similar search phrases, but also helps you to gauge customer loyalty by tracking their online behavior.

Analyzes social platforms to gauge customer sentiments

Detailed insights obtained from social media platforms can help businesses to redesign their approach and build targeted strategies to cater to the needs of different customer groups. Web analytics not only equips you with the right information to do so, but also empowers businesses to make critical business decisions based their interactions on social platforms.

