Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Senvion GmbH enters into preliminary self-administration proceedings 09-Apr-2019 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Senvion GmbH enters into preliminary self-administration proceedings* Luxembourg, 9 April 2019 - The petition by Senvion GmbH ('*Senvion*') to commence preliminary self-administration proceedings (_Eigenverwaltungsverfahren_) pursuant to section 270 of the German Insolvency Code (_Insolvenzordnung_) was approved by the competent Local Court (_Amtsgericht_) in Hamburg. This relates to Senvion GmbH as well as its subsidiary Senvion Deutschland GmbH. The Management Board remains in office, continuing to hold all powers and duties. The Local Court has appointed Dr Christoph Morgen as provisional trustee (_vorläufiger Sachwalter_). The Management Board Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8155 EQS News ID: 797821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 09, 2019 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)