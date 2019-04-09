National Community Stabilization Trust Names Julia Gordon President

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / The National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Julia Gordon as president effective May 1, 2019. This appointment follows current president Robert Grossinger's announcement of his retirement.

'We are fortunate to have someone of Julia Gordon's caliber and experience step up to lead NCST,' said Lot Diaz, chairman of NCST's board of directors. 'We are at a critical moment for the organization, and we have confidence in Gordon's vision for stabilizing communities, preventing neighborhood blight, and helping families achieve homeownership. Furthermore, having served as NCST's executive vice president for the past three and a half years, Julia has an unparalleled understanding of our organization, its programs, and the markets it serves.'

Gordon said, 'I am honored and excited to lead NCST. High-quality, well-rehabbed or maintained single-family homes can help neighborhoods become stronger and more economically vibrant through homeownership and locally owned, responsibly managed, affordable rental. By supporting the responsible disposition of foreclosed homes, assisting mission-focused single family developers, and working with policymakers to ensure these properties and issues are not overlooked, NCST can make a significant difference for families and communities.'

Before coming to NCST, Gordon served as the senior director of housing and consumer finance at the Center for American Progress, where she became a leading voice on housing finance reform. She previously worked as the single-family policy manager at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as well as at the Center for Responsible Lending, the Center for Law and Social Policy, and the WilmerHale law firm. Gordon has authored numerous papers on issues related to mortgage and single-family housing, has testified before Congress on multiple occasions, and is a popular conference speaker and source for journalists covering the housing market. Gordon holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Harvard College.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Diaz added, 'Julia has long been a national leader in homeownership, foreclosure prevention, and distressed asset policies, ensuring that underserved people and communities have a voice at the table where important decisions are made. She maintains excellent relationships with diverse constituencies ranging from mortgage lenders, financial institutions, and government regulators to housing groups, consumer advocates and community activists, and she brings a proven track record of success.'

Other leaders in the field also have expressed their support for Gordon's appointment. Michael Bright, president and CEO of the Structured Finance Investment Group and former acting director of Ginnie Mae, said, 'Julia Gordon has been - without a doubt - the most consistent, smart, thoughtful, honest, and trustworthy voice on affordable housing issues I have had the honor of getting to work with during my ten years in Washington. She not only cares deeply for the people for whom she speaks, but her sincerity, engaging approach, and intellect make her an effective and sought-after voice.'

NCST is a non-profit organization that works to prevent blight, restore vacant and abandoned single-family, residential properties to productive use, and support homeownership in underserved communities. More information about NCST can be found at www.stabilizationtrust.org.

