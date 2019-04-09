A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer relationship management strategy for a fashion retailer. The study highlights how the client was able to reverse the decline in their market share and enhance customer retention rate by 27%. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's customer relationship management strategy helped the client to improve customer relationships and drive sales.

Owing to the developments in today's technologically inclined world, companies in the fashion retail sector find it difficult to understand the dynamic customer demands. Also, transformational triggers including globalization, digitization, and economic changes dramatically affect customer interactions with a brand and influence their decision-making. To overcome such challenges and to avoid being left behind, it is imperative for fashion retailers to optimize interactions from the customer's perspective and foster customer loyalty. Infiniti's customer relationship management strategy has helped several firms to create personalized customer experiences and improve customer retention.

The business challenge:The client is a fashion retailer in Canada. With the entry of new players in the market, the company witnessed a substantial decline in their frequent buyers. Also, with their customers switching to other brands, the client encountered a steady decline in their market share. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer relationship management solutions. With Infiniti's customer relationship management solution, the client wanted to attract new customers, decrease customers' switching rate to other brands, and enhance customer retention rate.

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed study of factors such as customers' experience with the brand, their demands, and buying patterns. This helped them gain more insights into customer journeys and realize the complexities associated with every customer journey. With this, the client was able to reinvent their strategy to satisfy their customer needs. Also, they were able to reverse the decline in their market share and enhance customer retention rate by 27%.

Infiniti's customer relationship management strategy helped the client to:

Reduce customer churn and improve profitability

Unveil the shortcomings of the company in managing customers' needs

Infiniti's customer relationship management strategy offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing key performance indicators and identifying improvement opportunities

Attracting new customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

