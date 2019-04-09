Through Pioneering Clinical Research, Institute of Life IVF Center in Greece and Embryotools in Spain Achieve Global Innovation in Assisted Reproduction

ATHENS, Greece, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The birth of the first healthy baby through the pioneering Maternal Spindle Transfer method - implemented for the first time by the Institute of Life and Embryotools - is a global first, offering the potential to preserve the mother's genetic material. The method was implemented by Institute of Life IVF Center and Embryotools to address fertility issues associated with multiple in vitro fertilization (IVF) failures caused by cytoplasmic dysfunction of the oocytes or rare mitochondrial genetic diseases.

The 2.960 kilo boy was born at 7.46 a.m. today, 9 April 2019, to a 32-year-old Greek woman with a history of multiple IVF failures and poor oocyte quality. The mother and infant are both in good health.

The President of the Institute of Life, Dr. Panagiotis Psathas, stated: "Today, for the first time in the world, a woman's inalienable right to become a mother with her own genetic material became a reality. As Greek scientists, we are very proud to announce an international innovation in assisted reproduction, and we are now in a position to make it possible for women with multiple IVF failures or rare mitochondrial genetic diseases to have a healthy child. At the Institute of Life, our commitment is to continue to help even more couples facing fertility issues to have children with their own DNA, without having recourse to egg donors."

The scientific collaborator of the Institute of Life and co-founder of Embryotools, Dr. Nuno Costa-Borges, noted that, "The completely successful and safe implementation of the Maternal Spindle Transfer method - for the first time in medical history - is a revolution in assisted reproduction. I want to thank and congratulate the whole european team that made it possible, and especially the Institute of Life IVF Center. Our excellent collaboration and this exceptional result will help countless women to realise their dream of becoming mothers with their own genetic material."

The Maternal Spindle Transfer method, which was developed after five years of basic research at Embryotools in Spain and two and half years of pioneering clinical validation at the Institute of Life's laboratory in Greece, involves mitochondrial replacement in human oocytes, fully preserving the genetic material of the woman who wants to reproduce. In this way, specialists can overcome the problems of women with fertility issues and multiple IVF failures caused by cytoplasmic dysfunctions of their oocytes or women suffering from rare mitochondrial genetic diseases. Finally, the clinical implementation of the "Maternal Spindle Transfer" method is carried out under licensing and supervision of the Greek National Authority of Assisted Reproduction.

It uses the most advanced technology, applying innovative treatments and techniques as well as the highest operational standards to provide certainty to the couples who put their trust in its services.

