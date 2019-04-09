- Funding will Support Research to Advance Scientific Understanding and Improve Patient Care in Viral Hepatitis, Co-Infection, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of five new global grants programs to continue to support investigator-sponsored research in chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV), HCV and HIV co-infection, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The programs will accept applications from around the world for projects that seek to address pressing unmet patient needs in liver disease, including improving screening and linkage to care, simplifying HCV testing and treatment, developing innovative referral pathways to help patients with NASH access care, addressing gaps in HBV care for special populations and understanding PSC epidemiology.

"It takes more than medicine alone to improve the lives of people living with liver diseases. In HCV, understanding optimal ways to simplify testing and treatment is critical to reaching diverse populations living with the disease. People living with NASH need to access earlier diagnoses and clearer referral pathways to help them access care," said Bill Guyer, Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, Gilead Sciences. "Gilead is proud to support investigator-sponsored research areas across liver diseases, which we believe can help broaden understanding of how to manage these diseases and help patients be appropriately linked to care."

The new grant programs are:

HCV STAT ( S implification and T est a nd T reat Strategies toward HCV Elimination)

This program will fund approximately fifteen projects with a total commitment of US $10M focused on simplifying HCV care delivery and implementing test and treat strategies to overcome barriers to patient care. Applications will be accepted from April 11 to June 30, 2019.



STAT is the latest addition to the LEGA-C platform, " L ocal E limination Programs Leading to G lobal A ction in H C V" and includes the ongoing programs CITE, SCALE, CHIME, and NoCo. To date, Gilead has committed $50M to support 79 elimination projects around the world through LEGA-C.

HIV/HCV NoCo ( No Co -Infection)

In the third installment of NoCo, this program will fund approximately six to eight projects with a total commitment of US $3M focused on investigating strategies to link patients living with HCV and HIV co-infection to HCV treatment. Applications will be accepted from May 1 to June 14, 2019.

NASH Models of Care

This program will fund approximately eight to ten projects with a total commitment of US $4M focused on investigating care pathways between multidisciplinary providers for screening, identifying, and helping to refer high-risk patients living with NASH to appropriate medical care. Applications will be accepted from June 3 to July 15, 2019.

HBV CARE (Linkage to CAR e E pidemiology in Special Populations)

This program will fund approximately six projects with a total commitment of US $1M focused onimproving linkage to care among underserved population andanalyzingor identifying data gaps inHBV epidemiology in specific demographics or geographies. Applications will be accepted from August 1 to September 15, 2019.

PSC PACE ( P rim A ry Sclerosing C holangitis E pidemiology)

This program will fund up to five projects with a total commitment of US $1M focused on identifying gaps in PSC epidemiology data and improving understanding of the cascade of care. Applications will be accepted from September 16 to October 11, 2019.

For more information on Gilead's new liver disease grants programs, please visit https://www.gilead.com/science-and-medicine/research/investigator-sponsored-research.

