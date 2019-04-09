Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement and ConfiDent ABC (a member of Adin Group, provider of affordable top-line dental solutions ), report the huge success and crowded attendance to the live dental surgeries performed with DSG equipped SafeGuard's devices at IDS, the largest international dental congress held every two years in Koln, Germany

The surgeries were performed in a special surgical bubble similar to the one used by Doctors without Borders in field operations. Professor Adi Lorean and Dr. Noa Barer performed one surgery every day. Four cases were recorded and showcased live on 4-LD wide screens plus leading social media.

See one surgery here

Every procedure was attended by around 300 viewers at the boot, while views on social media totaled circa 5,000 views for all the surgeries.

At the booth, ConfiDent ABC gathered VIP viewers as key opinion leaders in dentistry and scouts of big companies looking for new disruptive technologies such as DSG.

Professor Adi Lorean said: "The launch of SafeGuard at IDS was a very important milestone in exposing and implementing the DSG technology for dental use. We can start training and building the core of surgeons that will march on, use and teach the DSG technology. In parallel we are working and committed to continue our fruitful cooperation with our partners at SpineGuard to continue to develop the next generation of SafeGuard products."

Stephane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard added: "We are thrilled by the exposure and the high level of interest received by the DSG SafeGuard products at the IDS tradeshow. It marks the success of a passionate and effective partnership with the ConfiDent ABC and Adin Group Teams. We are looking forward to seeing the commercial success buildup in dental applications and to further support ConfiDent ABC in the development of their next generation of guided tools for dental implantology."

Eyal Milman, CEO and Chairman of Adin Group concluded: "We are very proud to announce the formal launch of Safeguard empowered by DSG technology in the dental field. We believe the presentations and live surgeries were a huge success and we are excited by implementing and deploying the technology all over the world."

ConfiDent ABC estimates that, in 2019, the accessible market for dental implants that could be guided with DSG technology could add up to 3.7B$ and growths around 6% per year.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

About Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd

Adin was founded in 2001 by Eyal Milman and Yechezkel Adin. Adin develops, manufactures and sells products and services in the dental field, including dental implant systems, to more than 60 countries around the world. The company employs over 160 workers in Israel, and a further 100 employees worldwide. Adin strives to be at the forefront of technology, to seek and manufacture innovative technological solutions for the benefit of its customers worldwide, and provide high-quality products and services that allow the treat of any case with unmatched success rates, whilst ensuring the entire assortment of its dental solutions is accessible and affordable to every clinician and every patient anywhere. Among other things, Adin has developed an Intra-Oral Scanner that will lead doctors into the digital world. For further information, visit www.adin-group.com

Disclaimer

