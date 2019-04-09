In Vienna from 10 to 14 April 2019, SuperSonic Imagine will be demonstrating the benefits and diagnostic performance of its new ultrasound platform Aixplorer MACH 30, for non-invasive assessment of chronic liver diseases

Several "Live" demonstrations will be taking place on SuperSonic Imagine's stand 110 in Hall B.

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, will be presenting the new generation of its solution for the liver with Aixplorer MACH 30, at the International Liver Congress organised by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), due to be held in Vienna from 10 to 14 April 2019. Every year the Congress brings together liver specialists and encourages promotion and scientific exchanges in the field of liver diseases.

A major actor in the innovation of ultrasound, SuperSonic Imagine proposes new quantitative ultrasound biomarkers available on its new ultrasound platform, Aixplorer MACH 30, for the screening and diagnosis of chronic liver diseases. Aixplorer ultrasound devices are the first to obtain an extension of the indication for use from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as tools to assist the clinical treatment of patients with liver conditions.

"With Aixplorer MACH 30 Hepato, the assessment of chronic liver diseases has never been so quick and easy, with highly reliable, reproducible and published results. The result of many years of Research and Development, Aixplorer MACH 30 benefits from new technological developments that facilitate the screening, diagnosis and follow-up of liver diseases, particularly with the ShearWave PLUS mode and B-Mode Ratio," explains Yves Tenaglia, the Director and Vice-President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Ratio Mode-B screens intra-hepatic steatosis and the ShearWave PLUS (SWE PLUS) mode displays and measures in real time tissue elasticity to assess liver fibrosis, using a colour map.

"Our department has been equipped with an Aixplorer ultrasound system for 18 months. It is the nurses who are trained and who conduct the liver elasticity measurements over a wide area generally defined on the right lobe of the liver. The ultrasound platform is very easy to use, and the measurements are reproducible whoever the operator is. Aixplorer offers excellent diagnostic performance. It gives us a new parameter and changes our approach: liver elasticity measured in kilopascals has now become a reference. It's the new stethoscope in hepatology," explains Dr Victor de Ledinghen, hepatologist at Bordeaux University Hospital in France.

Aixplorer MACH 30 Hepato, the new reference for hepatologists

Aixplorer Mach 30 Hepato comprises all the imaging modes introduced by SuperSonic Imagine, and is an expert tool in hepatology with ShearWave PL.U.S. (SWE PLUS) elastography which displays and measures in real time tissue stiffness on a colour map, the B-Mode Radio for screening intra-hepatic steatosis, Angio PL.U.S. offering an unmatched solution for imaging micro-vascularisation of lesions, and also Doppler and contrast imaging for screening and characterisation of liver nodules.

Aixplorer Mach 30 features a new concept in ultrasound, the SonicPad touchpad, designed to enhance the user experience.

Liver applications remain strategic for SuperSonic Imagine. With its new generation of UltraFast imaging introduced on the Aixplorer MACH 30, the company is continuing its development of new ultrasound biomarkers for the liver that will be available soon.

Aixplorer platforms have appeared in over 160 clinical publications detailing the use of ShearWave Elastography (SWE) for patients with liver conditions.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

