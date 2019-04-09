Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Investment Bank

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Christopher Agathangelou, TEL: +442070851297) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Investment Bank Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR3bn Description: 7Y EARN bond, XS1978552237 Stabilising Manager(s) Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Natixis NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Offer price: 99.918

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005842/en/

Contacts:

Christopher Agathangelou

TEL: +442070851297