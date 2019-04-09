

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as the mood turned bearish after the U.S. said it is considering imposition of tariffs on European Union goods as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.



A downgrade to global economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund weighed as well.



Also, investors appeared reluctant to build up positions ahead of U.S. earnings season.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.47% down. Among the major markets, Germany ended notably lower, with its benchmark DAX declining 0.94%. France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.65% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.35%. Switzerland's SMI bucked the trend and ended 0.37% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine ended weak. Belgium, Greece, Czech Republic, Denmark also Switzerland closed on a weak note. Austria, Poland, Russia and Turkey ended marginally up.



On Monday, the United States threatened that it would impose tariffs on a wide range of goods from Europe, protesting against subsidies given to Airbus.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer estimates the harm from the EU subsidies as $11 billion in trade each year, with the amount subject to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.



According to reports, the U.S. may impose tariffs on about $11 billion of EU products ranging from aircraft parts to wine.



Meanwhile, a European Commission spokesman called the estimated adverse effects of the subsidies 'greatly exaggerated' and pledged to retaliate against any new U.S. tariffs.



Shares of Airbus group declined 1.85%. Among other prominent losers in the French market, Atos shed 3.1%, Carrefour lost 2.1% and Technip ended lower by 1.8%. Kering, Louis Vuitton, Hermes International and Valeo also ended notably lower.



In Germany, SAP lost 3.4%. Merck, Henkel, Wirecard, Covestro, Daimler, Siemens and Thyssenkrupp ended lower by 1 to 3%.



In the U.K. market, Tui ended lower by about 3%. Barratt Developments, Fresnillo, Berkeley and Morrison Supermarket lost 2 to 2.4%.



Provident Financial, ITV and WPP gained 2 to 2.8%, while Experian, Reckitt Benckiser and Old Mutual posted modest gains.



The IMF today downgraded its outlook for growth in the United States, Europe, Japan and the overall global economy and pointed to heightened trade tensions as a key reason.



The IMF expects the world economy to grow 3.3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018. That would match 2016 for the weakest year since 2009. In its previous forecast in January, the IMF had predicted that international growth would reach 3.5% this year.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and EU institution leaders will be meeting today in Brussels for an annual EU-China summit that's likely to be overshadowed by their differences.



The ECB policy meeting, an EU summit on Brexit and the U.S. Federal Reserve's release of the minutes from its March meeting are all scheduled for Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX