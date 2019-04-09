

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, even as the majority of markets across Europe closed weak amid fresh worries about growth after the U.S. threatened new tariffs on EU goods and the IMF lowered its outlook for the global economy.



The benchmark SMI ended up 34.89 points, or 0.37%, at 9,582.22, after scaling a low of 9,524.95 and a high of 9,628.80 in the session.



On Monday, the index ended up 6.18 points, or 0.06%, at 9,547.33.



Alcon, the Novartis spin-off, made a sparkling start, rising to 58.77 franc and reaching a market cap of about 28 billion francs, adding about 3 billion in market cap on debut.



Novartis shares tumbled by about 2%.



Givaudan said it expects 4-5% sales growth this year, after recent acquisitions and demand growth boosted business in the first quarter of this year. The stock edged up marginally.



Sika reported a 7.1% increase in sales in the first quarter.



Nestle ended nearly 1% up. Lonza Group, Credit Suisse, Swisscom and Geberit closed with modest gains.



Richemont declined 2.7%, Adecco ended 1.4% down and Swatch Group tumbled 1.2%.



The IMF today downgraded its outlook for growth in the United States, Europe, Japan and the overall global economy and pointed to heightened trade tensions as a key reason.



The IMF expects the world economy to grow 3.3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018. That would match 2016 for the weakest year since 2009. In its previous forecast in January, the IMF had predicted that international growth would reach 3.5% this year.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.47% downn today. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany ended notably lower, with its benchmark DAX declining 0.94%. France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.65% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.35%.



