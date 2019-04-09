Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that its first-quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Following the announcement, Horizon's management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial and operating results.

The live webcast and replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes before the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

