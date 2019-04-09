Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Scientific Leadership to Present RSV Maternal Immunization Program Phase 3 Data and Participate in Panel on COPD at World Vaccine Congress

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) today announced that Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, will share data from its global Phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine, as an oral presentation at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C., being held April 14-17, 2019.



In addition, Louis Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the World Vaccine Congress on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Details are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: Phase 3 and beyond: The RSV F nanoparticle vaccine for infants via maternal immunization Date: Tuesday, April 16 Time: 3:40 p.m. E.T. Panel Title: COPD: The interplay of virus, bacterial pathogens and exacerbation, an opportunity for vaccines? Date: Wednesday, April 17 Time: 11:30 a.m. E.T. Moderator: Tod Merkel, Ph.D., Professor of Laboratory for Respiratory and Special Pathogens Division, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration Panelists: Louis Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Novavax

Outi Vaarala, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Director, Respiratory Research, AstraZeneca

Sanjay Sethi, Professor And Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Assistant Vice President for Health Sciences, The University at Buffalo

About ResVax



ResVax is an RSV fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant. Novavax is developing ResVax to protect infants from RSV disease via maternal immunization, which may offer the best method of protection from RSV disease in infants through the first months of life. ResVax has been evaluated in Prepare, a global Phase 3 clinical trial in 4,636 pregnant women, at least 3,000 of whom received the vaccine, and their infants. Prepare is supported by an $89.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax' proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

