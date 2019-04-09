Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV: VERT) (the "Company") announces that it has issued 193,714 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.07 per share, in consideration for services provided by Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Pursuant to an online marketing agreement between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora"), the Company will receive advertisement space and other promotional features (eg. interviews, sponsored content) on the "Agoracom" website, located at www.agoracom.com, as well as analytics regarding online views, "hits", etc. with respect to same. Please refer to the Company's news release on February 4, 2019 for further discussion. Any further issuance of shares under the online marketing agreement remain subject to TSXV approval.

The shares will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 10, 2019.

