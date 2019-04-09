Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC").

The prospectus is being filed in accordance with the provisions of Canadian National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of our common shares in Canada. No new securities are being offered with the filing of this prospectus. Concurrently with the filing, the Company is making an application to list its common shares on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Final acceptance of the prospectus and the listing will be subject to the review and approval of the BCSC and the TSX-V, respectively.

The Company believes that, if successful, listing on the TSX-V will affect high standards of corporate governance, disclosure and liquidity to shareholders, while enabling the Company to discuss growth opportunities with a wide range of institutions specializing in the energy sector.

The Company can give no assurances that its listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any material increase in liquidity will result.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the development of high-quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy Technologies ("WtE") and Biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

Contact

Stuart J. Bromley, Advisor

Bromley@ CICCapital.com

