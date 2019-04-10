

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for core machine orders, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Orders are expected to rise 2.9 percent on month and fall 4.6 percent on year after sliding 5.4 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year in January.



Japan also will see March results for producer prices and bank lending. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year in February. Overall bank lending was up 2.3 percent on year in February; excluding trusts, it was up 2.4 percent.



Australia will see April figures for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in March, the index sank 4.8 percent to a score of 98.8.



