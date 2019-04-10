Datatonic Wins Google Cloud EMEA Services Partner of the Year Award

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatonic today announced that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud EMEA Services Partner of the Year award. This award was presented at Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco, California.

Datatonic was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers unlock real business value and accelerate impact from machine learning on Google Cloud Platform. In 2018, Datatonic worked with top UK and global enterprises in retail, consumer, media, telecom, and financial services to create value from their data with use cases such as hyper-personalisation, inventory optimisation, pricing, predictive maintenance, and more.

Louis Decuypere, Founder and CEO of Datatonic said: "2018 was a pivotal year for Datatonic. We've continued to attract top talent, and delivered our expertise in applied machine learning and big data engineering to create high impact for our customers. This award is the result of our joint success with Google Cloud. It's a great motivation for the whole team to keep the momentum."

"We're thrilled to recognize Datatonic as EMEA Services Partner of the Year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Datatonic has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We're excited to keep building on our partnership with Datatonic as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud."

Visit www.datatonic.com

Based in London and Stockholm, Datatonic is a team of data experts that enables businesses to accelerate impact through machine learning and analytics.

For enquiries about new projects, get in touch at hello@datatonic.com .