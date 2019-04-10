

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 535.367 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.3 percent annual increase in February.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 2.5 percent to 465.929 trillion yen - up from the 2.4 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 1.6 percent on year to 69.437 trillion yen, slowing from the 1.7 percent increase a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks dipped 0.2 percent on year to 2.842 trillion yen after jumping an annual 4.3 percent in February.



