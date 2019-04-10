

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in February, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 836.7 billion yen.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent following the 5.4 percent contraction in January.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 5.5 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 4.6 percent following the 2.9 percent decline in the previous month.



Government orders added 2.2 percent on month but fell 3.7 percent on year, while orders from overseas surged 19.0 percent on month but fell 1.0 percent on year. Orders from agencies tumbled 8.8 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.



