SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline -DPLO

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat" or the "Company") (NYSE: DPLO) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-01642, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who acquired Diplomat securities between February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Diplomat operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. Diplomat stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

In late 2017, the Company entered the pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") business through its December 2017 acquisition of LDI Holding Company, LLC, doing business as LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services ("LDI Integrated"), and its November 2017 acquisition of Pharmaceutical Technologies, Inc., doing business as National Pharmaceutical Services ("National Pharmaceutical").

Diplomat's PBM segment purports to "provide[] services designed to help [its] customers reduce the cost and manage the complexity of their prescription drug programs." On April 30, 2018, Diplomat launched a new brand, CastiaRx, which united its specialty pharmacy capabilities with its PBM capabilities of LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical to serve as a specialty benefit manager.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Diplomats business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, due to a "recent determination" that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business. Diplomat also disclosed that it was withdrawing its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January.

On this news, shares of Diplomat fell $7.59, or over 56%, to close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.

