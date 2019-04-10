Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded with owner's engineering services assignment for wind farm project in Thailand

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 10 April 2019 at 9.00 am (PST)

Bo Thong Wind Farm, the latest renewable energy assignment owned by B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited, one of Thailand's fastest growing independent power producers, have awarded

Pöyry the owner's engineering services assignment for this 16MW wind farm project located in Mukdahan province, Thailand.

Pöyry's assignment includes EPC bid evaluation and negotiations, energy yield assessments, project management, design review, and site monitoring during construction and commissioning. The project's target commercial operation date (COD) is September 2020.

"Typically located in less developed rural areas, wind farm projects not only benefit the energy sector development, but also contribute to achieve broader rural development goals, including the upgrade of local infrastructure, security, and electrical supply capability," said Esa Holttinen, Business Director, Wind Power. "Apart from that, such projects also create local job opportunities and spur additional income in the community, overall positively impacting the locality's quality of life" he added.

This project is part of B. Grimm Power's goal to add 635MW equity capacity to its existing 1,082 MW equity capacity by the end of year 2021, making it a crucial part in ensuring at least 70% growth in the company's equity capacity in the next two years.

This is the seventh owner's engineering assignment that Pöyry has handled for B. Grimm Power, since the year 2010.

For further information, contact:

Esa Holttinen

Business Director, Wind Power

esa.holttinen@poyry.com

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Director Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

Pöyry has contributed to over 3,000 MW of wind power in Asia.

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in Southeast Asia, currently involved in over 30GW of ongoing thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

About ÅF Pöyry

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation. We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

