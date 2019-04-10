

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) reported that first-quarter commercial airplanes deliveries totaled 149 aircraft, down from 184 aircraft in the same period a year ago. The delivery declines come as groundings of Boeing's 737 MAX jets continue in the wake of recent crashes.



Deliveries of 737 aircraft was 89 in the latest quarter, compared to last year's deliveries of 132 aircraft.



The company delivered thirty six 787 aircraft in the quarter, compared to thirty four 787 aircraft in the prior year.



