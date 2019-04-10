DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT AND FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCE A NEW COLLABORATION

April 10, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE.

Vampyr, the first game of the partnership, impressed press and players from around the world. FOCUS and DONTNOD are proud to announce that more than a million copies have been sold to-date. Our new co-production promises to be one of the most ambitious in the history of the publisher and the studio.

"We are delighted to continue the adventure with the team at DONTNOD who have already amply demonstrated their talents to create rich universes, enhanced by a masterful narrative and unique artistic direction. We are proud to once again allow the talent of the studio to express itself on this new project which is intended to be among the most ambitious in the history of FOCUS and DONTNOD" said John Bert, COO of Focus Home Interactive.

"We are excited to be strengthening our successful relationship with FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE," said DONTNOD CEO Oskar Guilbert. " Their proven and effective marketing, their ability to address new digital distribution channels, their experienced teams and the convergence of our editorial visions makes FOCUS an ideal partner for our new game. Vampyr is a great success and we are very happy to develop this partnership with this exciting new project. "

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange, Twin Mirror), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

About Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive is a French publisher based in Paris, France. Known for the quality, diversity and originality of its catalogue, Focus has published and distributed original titles (Vampyr, Farming Simulator, Call of Cthulhu, Insurgency: Sandstorm,…) that have become benchmark titles worldwide, available both in store and for download across the world. Focus publishes games on all major platforms, consoles and PC. The publisher's catalogue will get even richer the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z, The Surge 2, MudRunner 2, GreedFall and many more.

More information on the website: www.focus-home.com

