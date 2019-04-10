

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported that its first-quarter upstream production decreased 3.0% to 705 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from last year.



In North America, upstream production for the quarter was 173 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 2.8% from the prior year.



In Europe, Africa & Brazil, upstream production for the quarter was 157 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 6.0% from the previous year.



The company noted that it will publish its first-quarter of 2019 results on April 30th, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX