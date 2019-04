TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) reported Wednesday that its net revenues for March 2019, on a consolidated basis, were approximately NT$79.72 billion, a decrease of 23.1 percent from last year's NT$103.70 billion.



Sequentially, net revenues climbed 30.9 percent from February 2019.



Revenues for January through March 2019 totaled NT$218.70 billion, a decrease of 11.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX