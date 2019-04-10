

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Wednesday that it has agreed accelerated inspection regime with EASA regarding Trent 1000 TEN engines.



The company noted that as part of its work to respond to earlier than anticipated High Pressure Turbine or HPT blade deterioration identified in a small population of Trent 1000 TEN engines, Rolls-Royce has been working closely with regulatory authorities to establish a plan for inspecting the remaining fleet.



The accelerated inspection regime has now been agreed and will be formally communicated to customers today. As part of this process, an Airworthiness Directive will be issued by EASA in addition to a Rolls-Royce Service Bulletin.



Following sampling of a population of Trent 1000 TEN engines that have experienced a higher frequency of flights at the upper end of their operating range, a small number of these engines needed to have their HPT blades replaced earlier than scheduled.



The new accelerated inspection regime would help the company to confirm the health of the Trent 1000 TEN fleet over the next few months.



The Trent 1000 TEN engine has been in service since November 2017, and there are currently more than 180 of this type of engine in service.



The company said it expects to start incorporating enhanced blades into the Trent 1000 TEN fleet in early 2020.



Based on current understanding of the situation and fleet management plan, the guidance for in-service cash costs on the Trent 1000 in 2019 and 2020 remains unchanged.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President - Civil Aerospace, said, 'We sincerely regret the disruption this accelerated inspection regime will cause and we are doing everything we can to support our customers. These inspections will allow us to confirm the health of the Trent 1000 TEN fleet and to improve our understanding of the High Pressure Turbine blade deterioration that we have seen in a small number of engines.'



The new inspection regime has no impact on ongoing proactive maintenance programmes for the Trent 1000 Package B or Package C engines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX