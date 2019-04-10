

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets may open flat to lower on Wednesday, as growth worries coupled with geopolitical issues like U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit may serve to keep the underlying mood cautious.



Global Times' editorial urged patience after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal could be reached in about four weeks.



It is still uncertain when, or even whether, Beijing and Washington can reach a trade deal, it cautioned.



On the Brexit front, European Council president Donald Tusk is asking the EU to consider offering the UK a 'flexible' delay to Brexit of up to a year, with the option of leaving earlier if a deal is ratified.



It is up to EU members to vote on the proposals at an emergency summit in Brussels.



Asian stocks remain broadly lower and safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold gained ground, as investors awaited the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season, with financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) due to report their quarterly results on Friday.



Traders also keep an eye on U.S. consumer inflation data as well as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day for more clues on the Fed's policy path this year.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to maintain a dovish tone when it releases its policy decision later today.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell after President Trump threatened tariffs on European goods and the IMF cut its global growth forecast.



The Dow dropped 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 shed around 0.6 percent.



European markets also ended lower on Tuesday as a European Commission spokesman slammed 'exaggerated' U.S .tariff threat and pledged to retaliate against any new U.S. tariffs.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up half a percent. The German DAX fell 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.



