Honeymooning as a Millionaire: German Wins Over 5.8 Million Euro With Tip on Spiel77, Reports Lottoland

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

For many couples, the start to their honeymoon is overwhelmingly beautiful, but one German was even luckier: On the day of his departure, he and his husband learned that they had won millions. On 23 February 2019, the restaurateur bet on the 6aus49 lottery and the additional lottery Spiel77. With ticket number 1005517 in the German extra game named Spiel77 (engl. "Game77"), he won 5,877,777 euro. After returning from the honeymoon, the couple went to Gibraltar for their "moneymoon".

On learning about his winnings shortly before the departure for his honeymoon, the newlywed husband said: "We were just standing at the gate and were about to board the plane. My mobile phone rang and a Lottoland employee congratulated me on winning. I was speechless. I couldn't believe it." The Lottoland Grand Prize Commissioner personally let the winner know about his luck and arranged with him to clarify organizational matters including an identity check after his return.

During the identity check, the personal data as stated in the Lottoland account are compared with the original identification papers before the money is paid out. "I immediately told my husband and we checked the numbers again online. On the plane, the first thing we did was toast on it with a glass of champagne. During the whole flight I thought: 'I'm lucky twice - amazing!'"

Down-to-earth plans

Lottoland invited the couple to Gibraltar for a few days. They were welcomed by the Grand Prize Commissioner, who advises and supports the winners in dealing with the sudden wealth. She said: "The two lucky ducks from Germany do not want to make big changes in their lives. They plan to keep their jobs as restaurateurs because they simply enjoy it. With the money they will fulfill their dream of buying their own home and afford a dog and a trip to the Maldives." The winner also wants to support his parents-in-law and give them a small retirement home abroad. "We will do our best not to change. We stay grounded." This fits the life motto of the winner: "Never bend and remain true to yourself."

The same lottery numbers for three years

The winner also showed consistency with his winning numbers. He has been a Lottoland customer since 2016 and pays for a subscription. Since then he has been the playing the same numbers every week. This sequence of numbers for the Spiel77 lottery was randomly selected at the beginning of his subscription. "I'll never forget the seven numbers," said the winner. With his tip sheets, he has won smaller amounts every now and then. In February, he won more than 100 euros. "Somehow, it felt like something big might be ahead," says the winner.

The restaurateur is the only winner at Spiel77 on 23 February 2019. There was no winner at the state lotteries.

Through Lottoland, people can bet on the outcome of over 31 lotteries worldwide. In total, Lottoland has paid out more than one billion euros in winnings since the company was founded in 2013. For German participants, the winnings are tax-free, as are all gambling winnings according to the German Income Tax Act (§ 2, Para. 3). The private online lottery provider has set up its own insurance fund to cover large jackpots. The insurance is provided by institutional investors. In addition, Lottoland also relies on the classic insurance market. Lottoland was able to pay out the winnings for the German restaurateur from its cash flow.