Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Launches New Visual Identity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ('Weekend' or the 'Company') (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) today announced the launch of a new brand identity, redesigned logo, and product portfolio designs to reflect the Company's commitment to becoming the most recognizable recreational lifestyle brand in cannabis.

'Our new branding is based on our extensive experience building consumer packaged goods brands and the trends we uncovered through consumer and industry research,' continued Mr. Chu. 'Though the cannabis industry is nascent, we believe authentic brands with compelling stories and dependable, high-quality products will win. Our new brand connects our products to consumers in a way that is approachable and fun.'

Weekend Unveils New Logo

The new brand identity features a logo with the Weekend Unlimited name abbreviated WKND! in a simple, lower-case typeface in several colors, highlighting the emotions and lifestyles associated with the company's products. Abbreviating the brand name to wknd! establishes an iconic, memorable mark that can apply to products and merchandise inviting an immediate connection to everyone's favorite time of the week.

The new Weekend Unlimited logo includes the colors blue, orange, violet and green - colors that reflect trust, excitement and enthusiasm, self-awareness, growth and abundance. The new logo will be featured on all the Company's products, whether primary on the WKND! line of products, or as an umbrella positioning with the Company's Verve, CHAMP and Canna Candys brands. This will serve to unite the portfolio under a single banner, reflecting the company's emergence as leading recreational cannabis lifestyle and wellness brand.

Weekend Launches New Products

The new product line includes disposable vaporizer pens with proprietary formulations of CBD and THC, a line of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, hemp-based gummies, an anti-inflammatory pain relief tincture, a pain relief cream, and an intimacy play spray. The new brand and product line will begin its rollout in May 2019.

Mr. Paul Chu continued, 'Our new logo concept captures our excitement in building our brand. It draws attention and encourages engagement. Our new products will demonstrate Weekend's ability to deliver unique, high-quality cannabis and CBD products that customers will want to try, then buy again. We look forward to delivering on the promise of our brand by creating the best products, period.'

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With U.S. operations based in, or being negotiated in California, Oklahoma, and Washington, a beverage division in Arizona, an international presence in Canada and Jamaica, and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

