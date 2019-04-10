Update refers to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets decision to not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC). NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC) due to adjustment factor being insignificant. Moreover, re-calculation would have no impact on contracts with positions. Trading in option and forward/future contracts in REC is resumed. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718797