SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announced a new client driven strategic focus in line with the new FSA (now PRA) rules governing liquidity management for UK and foreign branches. In response to the new regulations, SmartStream has appointed Nadeem Shamim to lead cash and liquidity management solutions globally.

Nadeem brings over 30 years of experience in treasury, cash and liquidity management within transaction banking and treasury consulting, across Europe and Asia. Prior to SmartStream, Nadeem was at Standard Chartered Bank, in his role as Managing Director he was responsible for corporate treasury solutions. Previous to this he was at J.P. Morgan, Head of Financial Institutions Group EMEA, Treasury Services, focusing on regulations and cash management.

Nadeem will report into VincentKilcoyne, Head of Product Management at SmartStream. In addition, two members of the internal teams Paul Randell, previously Business Engineer at Credit Suisse, and Richard Morris, previously Global Head of Cash Management Technology at Morgan Stanley, will be taking on the roles of products managers reporting to Nadeem.

Vincent Kilcoyne, Head of Product Management, SmartStream, says: "Nadeem brings with him solid experience of strategic advisory and innovative thinking in bank transformation, treasury risk management, FinTech and supply chain financing. I am delighted to have such a strong and committed team with Paul, Richard and Nadeem we will see great success in the coming future".

Nadeem Shamim, Head of Cash and Liquidity Management, SmartStream, states: "Banks and other financial institutions are asking themselves some fundamental questions about managing liquidity the pressure is on in terms of, not only monitoring intraday liquidity, but to manage it on a just-in-time basis. Our aim is to ensure clients are compliant, as well as, heading in the right direction in terms of technological advances, including AI and machine learning. We have a highly skilled team who can deliver value to our customers".

