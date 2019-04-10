

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) has held internal discussions about selling TV network HBO's European unit as part of its efforts to cut $170 billion debt load, the Financial Times reported citing several current and former senior executives.



AT&T acquired HBO, the maker of Game of Thrones, last year in $80 billion deal. FT reported that HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler and Chief Revenue Officer Simon Sutton departed after the deal due to discord between the Texas-based telecoms company and its New York-based media executives.



HBO Europe is one of a number of assets AT&T has considered selling. HBO Europe, which has about 200 employees, is considered a prized asset by several executives at AT&T and WarnerMedia, the report said.



HBO has operated in Europe for decades, licensing its programming to local broadcasters and pay-TV companies across more than 20 countries. HBO also has divisions in Latin America and Asia.



