

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Houston, Texas establishment Great American Marketing, Inc. is recalling approximately 3,329 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.



The problem was discovered when routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



These products subject to recall were produced on various dates from March 27, 2019 through April 8, 2019 and bear establishment number 'EST. 31680' or 'P-31680' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.



L. monocytogenes contamination can cause listeriosis, which in turn can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.



The products subject to recall, include, 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing 'corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING' with sell by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;



10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing 'corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING' with sell by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;



8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing 'corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese' with sell by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19; and



7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing 'corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing' with sell by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX