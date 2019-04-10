Histology & Cytology Market Size Worth $30.6 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2026, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with growing adoption of cytological test due to its high reliability and less invasive nature as compared to biopsy is likely to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cytology testing led the market in 2018, attributed to high disease prevalence and adoption of the test for cervix screening. The segment is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and cost-effectiveness

The U.S. histology and cytology market was the largest in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to higher awareness about screening and higher healthcare expenditure as compared to the developing countries

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing investment by several clinics in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and adoption of screening tests

Some of the key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Trivitron Healthcare.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Histology and Cytology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Examination (Cytology [Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer], Histology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/histology-and-cytology-market

Furthermore, rising number of well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to positively affect market growth. Advancements in cytology and histology save the time for pathologists, making the service more cost-effective.

Technological advancements and launch of new products are the high impact rendering drivers for the histology and cytology market. In March 2018, Roche launched VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner. It is a high-speed slide scanner for digital pathology. The scanner reduces workflow errors and improves image quality. In March 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company received approval from the U.S. FDA for its automated cervical cancer screening systems, namely BD Totalys MultiProcessor and BD Totalys SlidePrep. These instruments are used for gynecological specimen preparation.

In February 2014, Roche launched a new test for cervical cancer screening, Automated CINtec PLUS cytology test, which improves detection of cervical precancer. In March 2018, BD Life Sciences-Diagnostic Systems launched BD SurePath, a liquid-based cytology test in India for screening and detection of cervical cancer, precancerous lesions, and other cytological categories.

Grand View Research has segmented the global histology and cytology market by type of examination and region:

Histology and Cytology Type of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- Cytology

- Cervical Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Other Cancers

- Histology

Histology and Cytology Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

- Asia Pacific

Japan

China

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

- MEA

South Africa

Find more research reports on Clinical Diagnostics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cancer Pain Market - The global market for cancer pain therapeutics is expected to post a healthy market growth rate during the forecast period. Steady growth of this market can be attributed to the launch of new products that specifically treats pain-related to cancer.

The global market for cancer pain therapeutics is expected to post a healthy market growth rate during the forecast period. Steady growth of this market can be attributed to the launch of new products that specifically treats pain-related to cancer. Blood Cell Factors Market - If blood cell counts are low, then the drug given by the doctor is termed as a blood cell growth factor to stimulate the blood cell production.

If blood cell counts are low, then the drug given by the doctor is termed as a blood cell growth factor to stimulate the blood cell production. Automated Microbiology Market - Automated microbiology market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of pathogen induced diseases.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg