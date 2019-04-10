sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas extended at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised three of six one-month options available to them to extend the Safe Boreas at the Mariner project in the UK sector of the North Sea to accommodate personnel working on Mariner in the hook up and early production phase through September 2019.

Total value of the three one-month options is approximately USD 15 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 10 April 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


