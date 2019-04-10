Often, it is not inverter faults that frustrate customers - such things happen - it is poor customer service. Here we look at the first of a series of cases that will be discussed at the pv magazine quality roundtable planned for Intersolar Europe, in Munich, which indicates what the industry must avoid in future.When a 1 MW plant operational since 2011 in southern Germany changed hands three years after installation, the new owner knew about the weak point of the inverters used so the problem was priced in. However, the project owner had not anticipated that weakness would become as annoying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...